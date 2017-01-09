Trial of executive blamed in meningitis outbreak is underway

BOSTON (AP) - A federal prosecutor has told jurors that the former president of a compounding pharmacy blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened hundreds more put "profits over patients."

The prosecutor said Monday in Boston in the trial of Barry Cadden that he failed to make sure his drugs were sterile and that he lied to health officials investigating what was making so many people sick.

The outbreak was traced to tainted steroid injections manufactured at the now-closed New England Compounding Center in Framingham.

Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder under racketeering law and dozens of other felonies in a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak. He has pleaded not guilty.

A compounding pharmacy mixes customized medications for patients in the strength and dosage they require.

