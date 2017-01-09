Agawam officers appeal to get their jobs back

It’s been several months since an incident at Six Flags New England led to a reported use-of-force at a local police station.



On Monday, the Agawam police officers that were let go following the alleged incident appealed to be reinstated on the force.



Those three officers were at a hearing in downtown Springfield, fighting for their jobs back after being let go in the fall for a reported use-of-force incident. .

Despite frosty temperatures today, two people paced this sidewalk up and down to show support for the fired officers.



Today, the state’s civil service commission heard that appeal from the lawyer representing the three fired Agawam officers.



Our cameras weren’t allowed inside, but we were rolling when Agawam’s police chief stepped outside during a break.



"No, no comment. Just going to continue on with the proceedings," said Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis to Western Mass News.



Today’s appeal all stems from when three officers - Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor, and Officer John Moccio - were let go following an incident in June at Six Flags.



Their attorney said that the suspect was taken to police headquarters after a struggle at the park. It was there, according to Gillis, that three of the officers were involved in what he called a use-of-force incident.



The officers were placed on-leave and later terminated. That's something that the the officer’s attorney and those showing support outside the building don’t agree with.



"I used to live in Agawam and one of the officers helped me out when I was a single father and is a good guy, a great guy. I believe in him, I believe in his story and the other three officers. I support them," said Brian Hope, a former Agawam resident.



Hope and another supporter paced in front of one of the entrances to the building in sub-freezing temperatures for several hours.



"I think the town is waiting to see what is going to happen. I think they have a lot of support out there, maybe not here freezing with us," said Chantal McGill.



According to the docket of the state's civil service commission, today is the first day of this appeal.



McGill and Hope said that their wish is to see the officers back in a uniform and working in town.



“I think they followed their training and did the best that they could in a very trying situation. Their jobs are not easy. They face dangers the rest of the community doesn’t," McGill added.

John Connor, the attorney representing the officers, released a statement that read, in part:

"The three officers accused of excessive force are very pleased with the proceedings and are happy to finally be able to tell their story to an objective 3rd party fact finder. We are confident that once all the evidence is reviewed, there will be a finding that these three officers acted appropriately."



The meeting is expected to continue on Tuesday. Both Hope and McGill said that they plan to be back in the morning with their signs.



Western Mass News will continue to cover this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

