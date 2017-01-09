Cold morning temps lead to car battery problems

There's no denying the frigid start we had to this work week. Some cites and towns reached below zero and many drivers were in for a rude awakening when their cars wouldn't start.

AAA of Pioneer Valley was kept busy all morning long with five times the calls, changing and cleaning car batteries.

For some Monday morning drivers out there, the sound of an engine starting would've been a blessing, but some weren't so lucky.

Those people had battery troubles on this freezing New England morning.

"We were really busy today, but we're trying to get to every call as fast as we can," said Domenic Colarusso.

Colarusso is a battery tech for AAA in West Springfield and had a busy start to the workday. He had two calls in his first hour, both for battery problems.

AAA said that it was just one of those weekends...

"A lot of people stayed off the roads for the weekend and had the unpleasant surprise this morning when they went out to their vehicles to find out that it did not want to start," said Sandra Marsian with AAA.

Calls came pouring in just after 7 a.m. Monday. Nearly 250 calls, which is five times the norm. Over half of those calls were battery issues.

This morning was very reminiscent of a few weeks ago when temperatures hit a danger point. When it comes to batteries, many factors come into play, including age, air temperature, and how long it has been sitting.

It can all add up when your car won't start.

"It might not even be a day as cold as this and you might find that your battery will fail, so certainly, when there are cold temperatures, it can be impactful to even a battery in good shape," Marsian added.

Most newer batteries last five years, but in order to get there, you have to take care of it on these snow stormy weekends.

"Double check that you didn't leave anything on - doors open, lights on. If you have kids, make sure they didn't hit the lights or anything," Colarusso noted.

AAA said that if you are not planning on using your car for a few days in a row, like many did this weekend, it's always best to start your car for a few minutes each day to help avoid any problems on a frigid day like Monday.

