New substance abuse recovery center opens in Northampton

A new addiction recovery center opened its doors in Northampton on Monday.

It's part of a collaborative effort to battle heroin and painkiller addiction across the county.

The Northampton Recovery Center is open to anyone who has had direct experience with heroin or painkiller addiction, including recovering addicts and their family or friends.

It's part of Northampton's Hampshire Hope Coalition and offers a variety of services.

"Once someone courageously navigates that whole system of treatment, we want to support them as much as possible to stay in recovery. It's challenging and we feel like we want to give as much support as possible," said Lynn Ferro, the program's coordinator.

They will be getting help from the recovery center already established in Greenfield.

The center said that long-time recovering addicts will be part of the community to help those who are just beginning.

The next weekly meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday at 2 p.m.

