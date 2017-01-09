Westfield dog indoors after being left in the cold

Viewers have been expressing their concerns to us over a dog that was left out in the cold in Westfield.

Today, we learned more about that dog and the response taken to get it warmth.

The good news to report is the dog is safe inside.

Westfield Police said that it was moved Saturday morning and neighbors are pleased.

Last week, neighbors expressed concerns over this eight-and-a-half year old long-haired Belgian Shepherd. They said that it was outside at all hours of the day and night.

However, today, the dog is now indoors.

Western Mass News heard their concerns and went to authorities looking for answers. Animal control now said that the dog is safe.

Callers flooded the Westfield Police Department and animal control after a post on Facebook.

Police told us that those types of dogs were originally bred to be outdoors.

"I don't really think that dogs should be outside all of the time. Some dogs can handle cold weather better than others, but I don't think they should be left outside," said Samantha Imele of Westfield.

Stephen Burrell of Westfield added, "The police were very good about getting a hold of the family. They went and checked on the animal"

Some residents wanted action sooner, but overall, they are pleased that something was done.

According to Massachusetts law, a dog cannot be chained or tethered for longer than five hours in a 24-hour period and outside from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless the tethering is not for more than 15 minutes and the dog is not left unattended.

The law also said that a dog cannot be left outside when a weather advisory, warning, or watch is issued, unless for not more than 15 minutes.

The first offense is a written warning or a fine of nor more than $50. A second offense is a fine no more than $200 and a third or subsequent offense is a fine of not more than $500.

The dog also may be taken to a local shelter until the owner complies.

Right now, there is no word on where the dog was taken. Animal control only told us that it is safe inside.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.