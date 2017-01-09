New Springfield city council committees will oversee crime, casi - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

New Springfield city council committees will oversee crime, casino

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield is working to better the relations with its residents as the new year gets underway.

Two big items getting attention of the city: the incoming casino and crime.

The new city council president has announced what they're doing to keep people safe.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos said that he's excited for what the new year has to bring, including two new special committee groups.

Ramos said that one of the committees he's forming is a casino oversight committee.  It will be made up of five city councilors to make sure everything runs smoothly with the new MGM casino.  It will be headed by former city council president Michael Fenton.

The second is the police and community relations committee that will be comprised of 15 city officials and residents.

All of this comes as the city council voted to remove the city's police commissioner once the current contract is up.

"One of my first priorities is to better the relationship between police and residents in the city of Springfield.  With that in mind, I want to announce a police community relations committee task to make recommendations to mayor and city councilor as to how we can achieve that," Ramos explained.

Overseeing police and community relations will be city councilor Thomas Ashe.

There will also be the discontinuation of the labor advisory committee and the young professionals committee.  Ramos said that he feels they served their due diligence and it's time to move on.

The subcommittee assignments are as follows:

  • FINANCE
    • Timothy Allen - chair
    • Michael Fenton
    • E. Henry Twiggs
  • GENERAL GOVERNMENT
    • Justin Hurst - chair
    • Melvin Edwards
    • Timothy Allen
  • RACE AND CIVIL RIGHTS
    • E. Henry Twiggs
    • Kateri Walsh
    • Bud Williams
  • AUDIT
    • Michael Fenton - chair
    • Timothy Rooke
    • Kenneth Shea
  • ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
    • Adam Gomez - chair
    • Michael Fenton
    • Melvin Edwards
  • STATE AND FEDERAL RELATIONS
    • Bud Williams - chair
    • Timothy Rooke
    • Kateri Walsh
  • MAINTENANCE AND DEVELOPMENT
    • Kateri Walsh - chair
    • Bud Williams
    • Adam Gomez
  • SPECIAL PERMIT REVIEW
    • Kenneth Shea - chair
    • Thomas Ashe
    • Adam Gomez
  • PUBLIC SAFETY
    • Thomas Ashe - chair
    • Justin Hurst
    • Kenneth Shea
  • HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    • Timothy Rooke - chair
    • Justin Hurst
    • Marcus Williams
  • REO
    • ?Melvin Edwards - chair
    • Timothy Allen
  • COMMITTEE ON ELDER AFFAIRS
    • Marcus Williams - chair
    • E. Henry Twiggs
    • Kateri Walsh
  • CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT
    • Timothy Rooke - chair
  • SCHOOL BUILDING?
    • Kenneth Shea - chair
  • ANIMAL CONTROL
    • Melvin Edwards - chair
  • POLICE/COMMUNITY RELATIONS
    • Thomas Ashe - chair
  • CASINO OVERSIGHT
    • Michael Fenton - chair
  • GREEN COMMITTEE
    • Melvin Edwards

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.