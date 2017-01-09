New Springfield city council committees will oversee crime, casino

Springfield is working to better the relations with its residents as the new year gets underway.

Two big items getting attention of the city: the incoming casino and crime.

The new city council president has announced what they're doing to keep people safe.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos said that he's excited for what the new year has to bring, including two new special committee groups.

Ramos said that one of the committees he's forming is a casino oversight committee. It will be made up of five city councilors to make sure everything runs smoothly with the new MGM casino. It will be headed by former city council president Michael Fenton.

The second is the police and community relations committee that will be comprised of 15 city officials and residents.

All of this comes as the city council voted to remove the city's police commissioner once the current contract is up.

"One of my first priorities is to better the relationship between police and residents in the city of Springfield. With that in mind, I want to announce a police community relations committee task to make recommendations to mayor and city councilor as to how we can achieve that," Ramos explained.

Overseeing police and community relations will be city councilor Thomas Ashe.

There will also be the discontinuation of the labor advisory committee and the young professionals committee. Ramos said that he feels they served their due diligence and it's time to move on.

The subcommittee assignments are as follows:

FINANCE Timothy Allen - chair Michael Fenton E. Henry Twiggs

GENERAL GOVERNMENT Justin Hurst - chair Melvin Edwards Timothy Allen

RACE AND CIVIL RIGHTS E. Henry Twiggs Kateri Walsh Bud Williams

AUDIT Michael Fenton - chair Timothy Rooke Kenneth Shea

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT Adam Gomez - chair Michael Fenton Melvin Edwards

STATE AND FEDERAL RELATIONS Bud Williams - chair Timothy Rooke Kateri Walsh

MAINTENANCE AND DEVELOPMENT Kateri Walsh - chair Bud Williams Adam Gomez

SPECIAL PERMIT REVIEW Kenneth Shea - chair Thomas Ashe Adam Gomez

PUBLIC SAFETY Thomas Ashe - chair Justin Hurst Kenneth Shea

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES Timothy Rooke - chair Justin Hurst Marcus Williams

REO ? Melvin Edwards - chair Timothy Allen

COMMITTEE ON ELDER AFFAIRS Marcus Williams - chair E. Henry Twiggs Kateri Walsh

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT Timothy Rooke - chair

SCHOOL BUILDING ? Kenneth Shea - chair

ANIMAL CONTROL Melvin Edwards - chair

POLICE/COMMUNITY RELATIONS Thomas Ashe - chair

CASINO OVERSIGHT Michael Fenton - chair

GREEN COMMITTEE Melvin Edwards



