Neighbor not surprised after bus crashes into Granby home

A Peter Pan bus crashed into a home on Route 116 in Granby late Monday morning.

One neighbor said that crashes like that are becoming a trend and noted that last year, a car ended up on her front lawn.

Those who live nearby said Monday that speed is a serious problem and while the cause of today's crash involving the bus remains under investigation, they wouldn't be surprised if speed was a factor.

"It's just a bad piece of road, I've been here 15 years and I've seen a number of accidents," said Pat Callahan of Granby.

Callahan lives two doors down from the scene of a crash that startled neighbors Monday.

A Peter Pan bus traveling from Springfield to Amherst crashed first into an oil truck and then skidded into a house.

Callahan said that this is no surprise.

"On the Fourth of July, we had somebody come over, come southbound, come over the curb and land in our front yard. If you stand here for any length of time, you can see cars going northbound, usually are over the yellow line, and the cars coming southbound are over the white line," Callahan explained.

Callahan watched from her second story window as the bus went through her neighbor's front lawn and crashed into the right side of the house.

"There were five occupants on the bus, not including the driver. One of the occupants and the driver were transported to the hospital for what was reported as minor injuries," said Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.

Jacques Cournoyer added, "I've been here 30 years and this is the worst I've seen since I've been here."

Neighbors said that the driving on this street is only getting worse, but according to police, this street is like any other.

"Like many streets, or every street, there's people speeding and sometimes things like this happen. Not to say speed was involved here, but from time-to-time, we do have accidents, so we do enforce the traffic laws up here as well," Wishard noted.

Granby Police and Mass. State Police continue to investigate the cause of Monday's bus crash, while the homeowners are left to find somewhere to stay.

Police said that the house was condemned and the homeowners will need to stay somewhere else for the time being.

