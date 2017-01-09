Officials regain control of MA correctional center unit after inmates cause riot

Emergency personnel was on-site after dozens of inmates refused to lock-in for the night at a Massachusetts correctional center.

Mass. Department of Corrections spokesperson Christopher Fallon said that late Monday afternoon, 51 inmates in the maximum security housing unit at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley refused to lock-in.

Fallon later revealed that there was a physical altercation between two gang members inside the maximum security housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

Officers attempted to get inmates back into their cells in order to investigate, but while officers tried to secure 46 inmates, another physical altercation started between two separate inmates.

One of the inmates complied and was escorted back to their unit while the rest resisted.

Supervisors went in to try and negotiate with those inmates, but those efforts failed.

As a precaution, the Department of Corrections pulled all correction officers from that unit.

After the officers exited the unit, the remaining inmates destroyed much of the center's property, such as sprinkler heads, camera systems, and a computer system. Makeshift weapons were used in the destruction as well.

A disorder was declared by 3:50 p.m.

Fallon said that around 7 p.m., members of the department's Special Operations Response Unit were able to regain control of that housing unit through use of a chemical agent.

No staff injuries were reported.

The inmates involved will be subject to disciplinary sanctions and will be housed in various segregation units during the investigation.

SBCC will remain on lockdown for the duration of the investigation.

Mass. State Police was also on-scene.

Shirley is located about an hour northeast of Springfield, along Route 2 in Middlesex County.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.