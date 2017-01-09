Holyoke woman organizes a brownout rally in response to apartment fire

It's been just over a week since a fire at an apartment building in Holyoke killed three people and left dozens homeless.

Tonight, a Holyoke woman is expressing her frustration and speaking out after Engine 2 was browned out during that fire.

Brownout is a term used by fire departments to say an engine or ladder is out of service.

Brittany Roberts said she’s organizing a rally at City Hall tomorrow afternoon.

She’s encouraging people to come down and let their voices be heard.

"I heard about the fire. Heard they were taking donations, so the first thing I did was rummage through everything I had that I could get rid of."

Longtime resident of Holyoke, Brittany Roberts, was saddened to hear about the devastating fire on New Year's Day.

"I saw the traffic going into the Kelly School and I was overwhelmed. I can't even describe the feeling. I've always been so proud to be from Holyoke."

But Brittany also heard about Engine 2 being browned out during the fire.

"It doesn’t take much to know that having an extra truck and extra manpower in a fire like that is going to make a difference. There's no doubt about it."

We asked the mayor and fire chief last week about the lack of Engine 2 at the scene.

"Brownouts did not affect the response to this fire. We responded efficiently and effectively to the fire," Fire Chief John Pond stated.

"Without a doubt, I think the fire department responded within a minute. I think the biggest challenge of the fire is that there was a delay in the calling of the fire," said Holyoke Mayor Morse.

Roberts said it's time to come together and let the city know that public safety should not be compromised.

She's organized a rally Tuesday to let people speak their minds and hopefully create change.

"I’m done with it. It's time for Holyoke to stand together. We stood together to help these families and I will do anything for these families, but I don't want to wait around for another large fire to happen."

That rally will be here at Holyoke City Hall tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 5p.m.

She says she has some posters already made, but will have blank ones for people to write what they please.

If you can’t attend and want to speak up, Roberts ask that you email Mayor Morse or call his office at (413) 322-5510.

