Wintry mix to rain this evening; gorgeous Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures have reached into the low and middle 30s this afternoon. As mild air continues push in, any snow/mix showers will change to plain rain overnight as temperatures climb through the 30s. Before the change-over, the valley could see a few scattered coating of snow with 1" possible in the higher terrain. The breeze will pick up out of the southwest overnight. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County through 4 am Wednesday.

Rain will end early tomorrow morning followed by breezy, mild conditions. Most areas will pick up about 1/4" of rain. Tomorrow will be much milder. It will almost spring-like by the afternoon with highs near 50! After several days in the 20s, the warmer temperatures will feel very nice! The mild conditions will continue into Thursday with clouds and a few rain showers. Temperatures will be back into the lower 50s. The record high for Thursday is 52° and we'll certainly end up close to that mark!

A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday morning as clouds quickly give way to sunshine. Temperatures will start off in the lower 40s but fall into the 20s by evening with a gusty northwesterly breeze.

The weekend is looking seasonable with highs in the lower 30s. There could be a touch of light snow or flurries Saturday night as a weak system passes south of New England.

