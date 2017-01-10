Amherst College Men's Cross Country team placed on probation

Amherst College has announced it's men's cross country team has been placed on athletic probation for four semesters.

The probation was announced on the college's official athletics website on Monday, and will be in effect through the fall semester of 2018, after the team's activities were suspended last month.

The probation comes after the school's student magazine reported a series of inappropriate emails among team members in December, including by new team members that were encouraged to take part in the offensive messages as part of their introduction to the team.

According to the Amherst College Department of Athletics, the investigation did not find that any current member of the team had committed any criminal actions.

The Department of Athletics also announced that several members of the team will be suspended for periods ranging from three games to their entire career at Amherst College.

Those students will also be required to meet with the Dean of Student Conduct to help solve the damage they caused to the people and groups targeted by the messages, as well as their team members, and the community.

The college also announced that all team members will undergo an educational process, which will be determined by the Director of Athletics as well as the Office of the Dean of Faculty. The suspended students will also go through the process.

The team has formally apologized since the incident took place.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.