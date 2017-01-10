Holyoke residents rally to end fire department brownouts

It's been a little over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building in Holyoke killing three people.

Today, concerned residents rallied downtown to bring a fire engine back into service - one that wasn't used to fight last week's fire.

Some city residents held signs Tuesday to end the brownout of Engine 2.

A brownout is a term firefighters use to describe an engine or a truck that is taken out of service.

"It's nice for them to come out and protect us and have our backs," said Chad Cunningham, president of Local 1693.

In Holyoke, it's been happening in the city on and off for the last two years, often times as a budget move to save money on employee overtime.

During last week's fatal New Year's Day fire, Engine 2 remained at the station.

For many, it's a personal issue.

"My father is a firefighter. My brother is a firefighter," said Brittany Robert.

Robert organized today's rally.

"Hearing some of these parents having to throw their kids out the window, it just really hit home to me. Enough is enough," Robert added.

It's something that the president of the local fire union appreciates. He said that just this morning, he and other firefighters met with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse:

"We met this morning and began some dialogue. Nothing has changed as far as I know about the brownout of Engine 2, but they do know that we are going to stand where we are until Engine 2 is in service," Cunningham explained.

Just last week, the city council sent a bill to end the brownouts to the public safety committee.

"I hope they put Engine 2 back in service. My son is downtown and it's all about the firefighters and for all the citizens of Holyoke, we wouldn't want a fire like that to happen again and lose lives like that. It's just too sad," said Maureen Brunelle.

During multiple press conferences last week, the mayor and the chief told us that the brownout of Engine 2 did not impact the response time to this fire.

We reached out to Mayor Morse's office for a comment on the rally, but have yet to get a reply.

However, Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Morse did issue a statement in a Youtube video:

