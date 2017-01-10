Crews investigate bomb threat at state office building in Springfield

The state office building on Dwight Street was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told Western Mass News that the arson and bomb squad were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They assisted the state police in the investigation of the threat.

According to Leger, a bomb threat was made on a person's voicemail on Monday. It was discovered this afternoon, which led to the evacuation of the building.

Crews searched the building and the all-clear was given. People were allowed back inside around 2:30 p.m.

