Crews investigate bomb threat at state office building in Springfield

Crews investigate bomb threat at state office building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA

The state office building on Dwight Street was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, told Western Mass News that the arson and bomb squad were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They assisted the state police in the investigation of the threat.

According to Leger, a bomb threat was made on a person's voicemail on Monday.  It was discovered this afternoon, which led to the evacuation of the building.

Crews searched the building and the all-clear was given.  People were allowed back inside around 2:30 p.m.

