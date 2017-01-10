Video shows Peter Pan bus at time of Granby crash

Granby police continue to investigate a horrifying crash in which a Peter Pan bus ended up inside a house on Route 116.

Today, we heard hearing the 911 calls made from that scene and a look from inside the bus as it crashed.

"911, what's your emergency? A Peter Pan bus just crashed into my house at 664 Amherst Road in Granby, Massachusetts," said a 911 caller.

It was a seemingly ordinary bus ride from Springfield to Amherst that quickly became frightening.

"I just witnessed a Peter Pan bus crash into a house two doors down from me on Amherst Road, Route 116. I'm at 670. Half the house is down," said a 911 caller.

Video obtained by Western Mass News shows the Peter Pan bus as it side-swiped an oil delivery truck on Route 116 in Granby, then skidded across the double yellow line, plowed through a row of mailboxes, and through several trees before crashing into a house.

"Prior to entering Granby, it appears the bus traveled over marked lanes in some areas. Once it got into Granby, the bus seems to stay within the marked lanes and sideswipes the oil truck, cross over the lanes, and goes off the road and collides with the home on the opposite side of the road," said Granby Police Chief Alan Wishart.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and are interviewing witnesses and studying the Peter Pan bus video.

"We're still in the process of putting all of that together. We're still waiting for a report from the state police commercial vehicle enforcement unit to make sure there wasn't anything wrong with the bus. We still have some loose ends to clear up," Wishart added.

The five passengers on-board and the bus driver were all evacuated through window. One passenger and the bus driver were both taken to the hospital.

"There was some witnesses driving behind the bus who said the vehicle would go faster and slower, so not necessarily speeding, but fluctuating in speed," Wishart explained.

In the last three year, police said that there have been six accidents in this same area.

The cause of Monday's crash is still under investigation.

