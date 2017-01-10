Second lane expected to reopen on Three Rivers bridge

New work on the Main Street bridge in Three Rivers began this week with the plan to get both lanes open once again for drivers.

The project should be completed by Friday, but for one local business, who has struggled since part of the bridge closed, it may be too little, too late.

For the four corners on Main Street in Palmer, business has been rough. The bridge, just feet away, has been half closed for months now.

Drivers heading west would have to find another way around, but there may be some light at the end of this road. A bridge that is in much need of long-term repairs is getting a quick fix funded by the town to open up that second lane to traffic.

"As of yesterday, everything went as planned, so hopefully that will continue," said Charlie Blanchard, Palmer's town manager.

Blanchard said that the week-long project will make things much smoother for the time being.

"I am very pleased we are able to move forward so quickly with the cribbing, moving along right as we speak on-schedule," Blanchard added.

Cribbing is done when crews place wood blocks and supports at critical points under the bridge to allow excess weight from where the worn out beams are to be transferred to the fresh supports.

This process will allow both lanes to be open while the town waits for MassDOT to come in and do a complete overhaul, but that could take a few years.

In the meantime, traffic is expected to improve on the roads and for businesses in the area.

"Certainly, we are very concerned about making sure that both our residents, our business owners are able to use the infrastructure that we have," Blanchard explained.

We checked in with Michael Sabourn, owner of Saporitos Pizza to see how things were going. Business was down big time a few months ago because customers were going elsewhere for the convenience.

The decision to renew his lease grows on him now more than ever.

"We're down probably about 20 percent. I would definitely need to see that come back. I'm 50/50 right now. We have been here for 11 years," Sabourn said.

Though the news about the bridge is good news, keeping the business afloat is not as easy as opening a lane.

"To realize the bridge is open, could possibly take several months, and from a business standpoint, it is not acceptable," Sabourn noted.

There's good news for those who travel this bridge often. The hope is to have two lanes open on Friday.

Again, construction is right on-schedule and the plan - as of now - is to have both lanes open for traffic come Friday morning.

