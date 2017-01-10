Chicopee man arraigned for shooting and robbing a victim during home invasion

Following a home invasion that took place on November 26, Dupree Hinds, 30, of Chicopee was arraigned on nine charges and is being held on $500,000 cash bail without prejudice.

Accompanied with the home invasion charge, Hinds was arraigned for robbery and shooting.

Police tell us that a victim was robbed by Hinds and two others following plans for a marijuana purchase.

Hinds was also believed to have shot the victim, who has sustained serious injuries.

Hinds was arraigned on the following charges:

Home invasion

Armed robbery with a gun

Assault and battery by discharge of a firearm

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm, as a person with three prior crimes of violence

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Conspiracy

Defendants:

Robert VanHoy, 19, of Chicopee, was arraigned on Friday on charges of home invasion, assault to rob with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm and three firearm possession charges, and is held on $25,000 cash bail.

Joseph N. Massa, 18, of Chester, will be arraigned this coming Friday.

Hinds next court date is April 20.

