Agawam teen asks Khloe Kardashian to the prom

AGAWAM, MA

A reality television star has been invited to the prom by a western Massachusetts teen.

David LeCours of Agawam invited Khloe Kardashian to the prom over the weekend via Twitter.

In his tweet, LeCours posted "@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?" along with a video, in which he discusses that they have a lot in common, including a passion for beauty products, fitness, and taking selfies.

Kardashian has responded on Twitter and indicated that she will see if she can go, but she won't know for a few weeks.

LeCours then replied back and said that he hoped she could make it and that "it would be a blast" and the conversation continued over a few more tweets.

The prom is scheduled for Friday, April 28.

