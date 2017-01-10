Agawam teen asks Khloe Kardashian to the prom

A reality television star has been invited to the prom by a western Massachusetts teen.

David LeCours of Agawam invited Khloe Kardashian to the prom over the weekend via Twitter.

In his tweet, LeCours posted "@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say?" along with a video, in which he discusses that they have a lot in common, including a passion for beauty products, fitness, and taking selfies.

@khloekardashian I have a HUGE question for you, so what do you say??? pic.twitter.com/SOODzA0nGQ — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

Kardashian has responded on Twitter and indicated that she will see if she can go, but she won't know for a few weeks.

David!!! Why are you the cutest?!?!?! I am seeing if I can go! I won't know for a few weeks though. You are so bomb for this video!! ?? https://t.co/F7iJ1evfBP — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

LeCours then replied back and said that he hoped she could make it and that "it would be a blast" and the conversation continued over a few more tweets.

@khloekardashian I love you so so much!!!! Hoping you can be here, it'd be a blast! — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

@DDLECOURS you made my day boo!!!!!! We would have the best time!! I hope I can go! What would we wear?!?! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 7, 2017

@khloekardashian Girl we could wear whatever we want, we just have to slay, which I know we can definitely do. — David LeCours (@DDLECOURS) January 7, 2017

The prom is scheduled for Friday, April 28.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved