South Hadley man faces 6 years in state prison following multiple larceny charges

A South Hadley man has been sentenced to a total of 6 years in state prison after pleading guilty today in Hampshire Superior Court to motor vehicle larceny and six other counts.

Police say that between January and February of 2016, 30 year old Joseph M. Dziadek, stole his 84 year old aunt's car and broke into her home to steal her purse, which contained a small number of prescribed narcotic pills.

He was also charged with stealing his elderly grandmother's ATM card and withdrawing over $10,000 from her bank account without consent. This was done while she was in a rehabilitation program shortly after being hospitalized.

Dziadek pleaded guilty for the following charges:

Larceny over $250 from a person 60 or over

Credit card fraud over $250

Motor Vehicle larceny

Larceny of Drugs

Larceny under $250 from a person 60 or over

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony (2 counts)

