Search for Amherst College mascot nearing an end

Amherst College will soon be changing its official school mascot.

The Lord Jeffs is out due to a controversy over the 18th century British General Jeffrey Amherst.

The search for a new nickname for the college is just about coming to an end. They have narrowed a list of 600 potential names down to about 30 names.

The college decided to ditch the name The Lord Jeffs because Jeffrey Amherst suggested giving smallpox- infected blankets to Native Americans.

The search for a new nickname drew all kinds of suggestions.

Among the most popular nicknames submitted to a committee that will come up a new athletic mascot is the Hamsters.

"Hamsters are smart. We like to think of ourselves as smart students, but I'm fine with anything as long as we get a mascot. Hamsters aren't my ideal situation, but it's fine," said Yonas Shiferaw.

Bonnie Lin added, "I know that's been the most popular choice right now because it's an anagram."

An anagram is a word that comes from another when its letters are re-arranged. The same letters in hamster, for example, are the same letters in Amherst.

Among other popular suggestions are the Moose, Aces, Dinosaurs, and Fighting Poets.

Students we spoke with also had their favorites.

"I like the Aces, but Mooses are pretty cool. For me, the Aces is the one that sticks out." Shiferaw added.

Lin explained, "I'm thinking maybe the Luminaries or the Beacons because it ties back to the school motto, but I think my opinions can change by hearing more about it."

So Hamster is not etched in stone, but we'll know soon when Amherst College will have its new mascot.

When will the school have its new nickname? The committee said that it will narrow the field to five finalists for a vote coming in March.

