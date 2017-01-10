Holyoke woman searching for missing cat following fatal fire

More than a week after the fatal New Year's Day fire in Holyoke, the victims are still picking up the pieces.

Many of the families have been placed in new apartments and are trying to move on, but most of these residents lost everything.

Kimberly Houle lived at 106 N. East Street, where an apartment building once stood. It's from there that she ran from her apartment with several of her cats, but one remained behind and she's now asking for people to keep an eye out for her beloved cat, Smokey.

"She had them on the first in the morning," Houle said.

It was a joyous morning on New Year's Day as Houle's cat, Bella, delivered three kittens.

However, just a few hours later, chaos erupted:

"I heard people running out of the building saying fire," Houle noted.

Houle woke her friend and grabbed the first thing she could think of - her cats.

"I ran out of the house with Bella and her kittens and I just ran out with Shanya and I totally forgot Smokey. It's been really hard, it's sad," Houle explained.

Houle has had Smokey since he was a kitten. He is the father of these kittens, one of which is named Smokey Jr.

"I've been having anxiety and depression. I can't stop crying because I miss him so much. It's really hard," Houle noted.

So Houle is desperate to find her cat, asking that if you see him, "I just want him home. Please help me find my baby Smokey. He means the world to me. I won't stop until the end."

Houle said that TJO put out a humane trap yesterday. So far, they haven't found anything, but Houle is holding out hope.

