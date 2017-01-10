Marijuana smoking banned on Springfield Housing Authority properties

Smoking marijuana has been added to the list of banned substances on property of the Springfield Housing Authority.

Marijuana that can be smoked is no longer allowed on all public housing and administrative buildings and grounds.

Authority spokesperson Mary Ellen Lowney said that the housing authority board of commissioners voted unanimously to add marijuana to that list, which was imposed in 2012 and expanded to include e-cigarettes and interior and exteriors properties.

"The regulations mean that all SHA properties, inside and out, remains smoke-free," Lowney said in a statement.

The move comes after recreational marijuana was legalized in Massachusetts.

The new rule does not apply to marijuana edibles or other prescription forms of the substance.

