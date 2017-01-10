Flu season kicking into full gear

The flu season is starting to ramp up, according to the CDC and Baystate Medical Center.

Up until now, Baystate said that the number of confirmed flu cases has come in dribs and drabs, but they said that in the last seven days, the numbers have spiked.

With kids and the elderly most at risk, one local school system is taking no chances.

"DPH has some updates that come out for the nurses and they're telling us to beware," said Deborah Devine, nurse at Springfield's High School of Science and Technology.

Devine said that her office received a notice from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to get ready, saying the flu season is just beginning and could be a rough one.

"They're still saying that there's going to be an outbreak and it's one of the worst flu years that they've had, but that the flu vaccine is very effective," Devine noted.

Devine said this year, as they have in years past, the Springfield school system takes a pro-active approach with all of its students in flu prevention.

"Our two nurses offer the flu vaccine. It is completely free to all of the students here in the city of Springfield. The nurses are great. They go to the schools to give the shots to the students," Devine explained.

Devine credited the vaccination program available to all Springfield students for, so far, keeping the flu at bay.

In fact, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health strongly suggests those six months and older still get vaccinated, saying the flu season doesn't usually peak until February or even March. That is what happened last year.

Keep in mind, though, it generally takes two weeks for the vaccination to be effective.

"If your child has a fever, they need to stay home," Devine said.

As for your school-age child, if you think they have flu symptoms, call their pediatrician and keep them out of school.

"Nothing over 100 [degrees] should be in school. The general rule of thumb is that you need to be afebrile, that is without a fever for 24 hours without medication," Devine said.

Baystate Medical Center's infection control department told us that the first week of December saw one confirmed case of the flu - Influenza A. There were seven cases the following week, 13 the next, and again in the last seven days, really spiking to 40 additional cases, which confirms that the flu season is here.



