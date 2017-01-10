Clean-up continues after bus crashes through Granby neighborhood

Cleanup is still underway in Granby after a Peter Pan bus crashed into an oil delivery truck and then into a house.

The crash happened on Route 116 around 11 a.m. Monday.

One house has been condemned and another home had its front lawn now torn up in the incident.

As neighbors continue to pick-up the pieces after a scary crash, we're hearing the 911 tapes a resident made one of those calls.

Homeowners on Route 116 in Granby are picking up the pieces of what's left after a bus carrying five passengers crashed into a house and destroyed other things in its path.



"I'm repairing the mailboxes because the bus knocked them over, but the mailman just went right by without trying," said Duane Shephard of Granby.



Western Mass News Cameras caught the truck as it drove away from Shephard as he worked to repair his own and his neighbor's mailboxes.

However, it all could have been much worse.



"I just moved my car that morning, like ten minutes before that. [Would it have hit your car?] It would've hit my parked car that was sitting here, which would have been my daughter's car. so something must've told me to move it," Shephard explained.



Luckily, no one was home when the bus crashed into the house.



The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was on-site Tuesday cleaning up the affected area where an oil truck had also been hit by the bus.

Neighbors said that this is the worst crash they've seen, but reckless driving is a problem on their street.



"They come down the hill and they don't realize when you're going down the hill and you're going at a certain speed already, you're gonna catch more. They speed down here and they speed up the hill. The speed limit is 40 miles per hour here and sometimes, you'll see cars passing," Shephard explained.

Granby Police said that Monday's crash remains under investigation.

