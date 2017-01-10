Dead birds dropping from a tree in West Springfield causes community unrest

Dozens of dead birds dropping from trees in West Springfield have been a cause for concern to residents, especially after finding out the birds have been poisoned.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with one homeowner.

The homeowner, Jim Mirolli told us he found the dead birds yesterday.

The birds had fallen from a tree and onto his truck and lawn.

The state has confirmed they were doing controlled poisoning of starlings due to over-population, and now those living on this block said they’re worried, especially after having touched the birds.

Jim Mirolli told us that he was working on his truck around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon when he saw a few birds drop out of a tree.

He said he’s never seen anything like it.

Mirolli thought the birds may be alive but sick, so he picked them up and brought them inside his house.

“I had no idea what was going on. It was a little frightening seeing birds falling out of the tree.”

The United States Department of Agriculture told Western Mass News that they used applications of DRC-1339, a pesticide poison, for European starling control in Belchertown, Agawam, Hampden, and a farm in Ellington, Connecticut.

Spokesperson Richard Bell said that an overabundance of starlings can lead to excessive noise, an increase risk of disease, and risks to air traffic safety.

“Now finding out they've been poisoned, I'm concerned if it’s going to transfer on in other ways. People maybe. I mean, I was handling these birds thinking I’m saving them. Am I going to get that poison on me? You know, I had them in my house. Are my children going to get sick?”

Bell said that the type of chemical used is specific to the starling bird population and is not harmful to other birds, animals, or to humans.

He adds that cats would need to feed only on the birds for several months to be affected.

Any dead bird can be picked up and thrown in the trash. USDA’s wildlife service recommends using disposable gloves or plastic bags to pick up any dead wildlife.

USDA also said that they will have someone tomorrow swinging by West Springfield to pick up the dead birds.

Should any concerns from the public arise, feel free to contact WS directly or USDA/WS' at (413) 253-2403/(866) 487-3297.

