Sunderland and State Police search for armed robbery suspect

Sunderland Police Dept. is seeking help from the public in identifying a robbery suspect.

Officers responded to the Sunderland Market last night around 11:30 p.m. for reports an armed robbery. Mass. State Police and K-9 units assisted in the call.

Police tell us that a man around the height of 5'6''-5'8'' entered the store calmly, demanded money, and left.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage as well as physical evidence left at the scene.

Anyone with any info is asked to to call the Sunderland police station at (413) 665-7036.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.