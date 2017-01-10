Hampden County Sheriff Cocchi speaks on prison safety measures

A video from earlier today showcases the destruction from a riot inside a maximum security prison in Shirley.

A state official said that the prisoners at the facility were armed as if they were "getting ready for war."

That riot lasted nearly 3 hours last night after a fight between two rival gangs left furniture destroyed and weapons all over the prison.

Western Mass News spoke to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi about the protocols in place at the Hampden County Jail.

Caught on security camera video, a group of prisoners, some convicted murderers rioted at the Sousa-Baronowski unit in Shirley.

You see the inmates tearing through the unit. They're opening fire extinguishers, trying to break into doors, throwing papers and computers.

Some inmates can be seen using legs of tables to try and smash open cell windows and doors.

"I commend everybody for maintaining their cool, following protocol, and doing the things they needed to do to make sure nobody got hurt," said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Various weapons were also found—makeshift knives, bats, iron bars, which security officials said the inmates were ready to use against the prison guards.

Newly elected Sheriff of Hampden County, Nick Cocchi, said that these types of things can happen, but at the Hampden County Jail for example, there are certain safety measures in place.

"We have protocols in place, which is contain, isolate, and notify. And really all modern day facilities are built where you can put a specific number of inmates in a certain unit," said Sheriff Cocchi.

Cocchi said he's proud of the men and women and all of the officers at the jail working to keep the staff and inmates safe on a daily basis.

"We treat our inmate population with respect, and the offenders with respect, and we tend to have as minimal amounts of problems as possible."

Safety within the walls of the jail is something always on Cocchi's mind. He said he meets with his supervisors and staff on a weekly basis.

"We're always getting a feel for our climate and if we feel our climate is starting to get a little bit of unrest, we immediately intervene and sit down with the inmates and the intelligence unit and we have a pulse of what's happening."

Cocchi went on to say that he's thankful no one was hurt in last night's ordeal and commends the staff at the jail.

Meantime, all of the involved inmates will be held in segregation units while an investigation is conducted.

