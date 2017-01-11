A soggy, mild Thursday, but then the cold returns

Our unseasonably mild temperatures will last another day… so if you missed it today, try to enjoy it tomorrow! However, umbrellas will be needed as clouds and showers return.

Rain continues through the pre-dawn hours Thursday and temperatures will slowly climb back through the 40s. Patchy fog and scattered showers will be around for the AM drive. Southwest winds will be increasing through the morning as well and a few 30mph gusts will be possible through the day. By the afternoon, showers become more likely and even a few heavier downpours are possible into the evening as a cold front moves through. We return to high temps in the 50s-even with the clouds.

Strong high pressure will be building in starting Thursday night. This high will bring a shot of drier, colder air from Friday to Monday with high temps returning to the 30s and low temps plummeting into the teens and single digits Friday and Saturday nights under clear skies. Quiet and cold this weekend.

Overall, our weather pattern remains fairly quiet. Cold high pressure keeps our weekend dry and January-like, meanwhile the southern Plains and Midwest will be dealing with a big storm of freezing rain. Once our high moves east, our temps will get back to the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and another cold front will bring more rain showers midweek.

