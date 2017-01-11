School bus hits patch of ice on RT. 20 in Chester

Russell State Police tell Western Mass News a school bus hit a patch of ice on route 20, forcing crews to respond in Chester.
Authorities say no kids were on the bus at the time of the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Crews are currently clearing the scene at the moment before they re-open the road.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest once it becomes available.
