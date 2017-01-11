U-Haul truck crashes into Baystate Medical Center in Wilbraham

Patients and staff at the Baystate Medical Center in Wilbraham may have noticed something different to the outside of the building on Wednesday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, someone that was not a Baystate employee drove a U-Haul truck into the side of the building at 10:30 a.m.

Police said the person driving the truck was there to pickup unused file cabinets, when their foot accidentally slipped off the break.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

