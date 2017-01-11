Police: Two suspects used fake $100 bills at Stop & Shop

The Springfield Police Department is on the lookout for two male suspects that used counterfeit $100 bills at Stop & Shop on New Years Eve.
According Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department, at 5:30 p.m. the two men walked into the Stop & Shop on Cooley Street and made three transactions that totaled under $10.
Delaney said the suspects paid for the items with $100 bills during each transaction.
Police said the bills were found to be counterfeit once they left, which means the two men made a profit of over $300 in real money.
They describe one of the suspects as a black male, 30-40 years old, around 5'10'' weighing 260-280 pounds with black hair and a mustache.
The other suspect is a light-skinned Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, 6'0'', weighing 225 pounds with a shaved head and a mustache.
If anyone has information on these suspects, please contact Det. Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355 or you can "Text a Tip" if you wish to remain anonymous.
