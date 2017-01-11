Police: Two suspects used fake $100 bills at Stop & Shop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police: Two suspects used fake $100 bills at Stop & Shop

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Springfield PD Courtesy: Springfield PD
Courtesy: Springfield PD Courtesy: Springfield PD
Courtesy: Springfield PD Courtesy: Springfield PD
Courtesy: Springfield PD Courtesy: Springfield PD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Springfield Police Department is on the lookout for two male suspects that used counterfeit $100 bills at Stop & Shop on New Years Eve. 

According Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department, at 5:30 p.m. the two men walked into the Stop & Shop on Cooley Street and made three transactions that totaled under $10. 

Delaney said the suspects paid for the items with $100 bills during each transaction.

Police said the bills were found to be counterfeit once they left, which means the two men made a profit of over $300 in real money. 

They describe one of the suspects as a black male, 30-40 years old, around 5'10'' weighing 260-280 pounds with black hair and a mustache. 

The other suspect is a light-skinned Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, 6'0'', weighing 225 pounds with a shaved head and a mustache. 

If anyone has information on these suspects, please contact Det. Eric Ganley at 413-787-6355 or you can "Text a Tip" if you wish to remain anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.