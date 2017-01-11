Springfield man arrested for 2016 shooting of 10 year old girl

A Springfield man has been arrested in a 2016 double shooting.

Officers were called to the area of Belmont Avenue and Euclid Avenue on the afternoon of June 9, 2016.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney explained that in that incident, a 22-year-old woman, who was reportedly the intended target, received a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He noted that a ten year old girl was getting off of a school bus at the time and was hit by a stray bullet in the right calf.

Delaney explained that 24-year-old Wilson Garcia of Springfield was arrested without incident on Tuesday on Allen Street.

Garcia is facing charges on outstanding warrants including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of ammunition, and attempted assault and battery with a firearm.

Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

