Northampton police present driving simulator to students and the public

Northampton police have a new way to help school students and parents learn about the dangers of drunk driving.

The drunk busters pedal kart, along with goggles that alter and blur your vision, was a generous donation made by two Northampton residents.

The test drive puts you in the shoes of someone under the influence, making it very difficult to safely man the roads.

"Just wearing them, just standing there, makes you feel, the ones I had on, you felt kind of dizzy, and your vision is blurred," said John Cartledge of the Northampton Police Department.

The goggles range from drunk driving. drowsiness, cannabis, and prescription drugs.

The goal is simple; get a safe experience, and understand just how difficult the drive can be.

"Just having the experience of driving this kart around, with the level of impairment may make them feel twice about drinking and driving," Cartledge noted.

The kart is about the size of small tractor where you can pedal with your feet and use the hand break to stop.

"To be able to let them operate something will be a different experience for them. With the summer and prom and everything like that, it is important to get the education out there," said John Wallace, the Northampton School Resource Officer.

The drunk busters pedal kart is a great experience, even for adults.

Northampton police pride themselves on cracking down on impaired drivers, and were even recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for their efforts.

"We are out there every day, especially on our midnight shift looking for impaired drivers, and it is something we are really into and believe in," said Cartledge.

For anyone that is looking to try this out, you can contact the Northampton Police Department and they will set up a test drive for you.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.