Peter Pan Bus Lines discusses bus safety following Granby crash

Seat belts are just one of several items on board buses designed to keep employees and travelers safe.

There are a lot of features that you may have seen if you’ve ever been on a Peter Pan bus, but probably haven’t given more than just a passing glance.

Western Mass News got an exclusive tour of a Peter Pan Bus terminal on Wednesday and discovered how valuable cameras are on those buses, especially during a crash.

Chris Crean is the Vice President of Safety and Security for Peter Pan Buses. He gave a closer look into every safety feature on a bus; from the cameras to the seats.

"The seats are designed in a fashion not only for comfort, but for the protection of the passenger as well," said Crean.

Emergency exits that are on every window came in handy on Monday after a Peter Pan bus crashed into a Granby home.

The five passengers and the drivers climbed out of those windows following the crash. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Video from the bus captures the moments that the bus clipped an oil truck on Route 116, careened of the road through trees before colliding with a home.

The video was captured by several cameras which are located on every single coach in the peter pan fleet.

"At the front of the coach we have a camera here as people come in we have a camera over the driver and a camera that goes onto the passengers which is right above my head. And then we have one on the very front of the coach and that does a span of the front of the vehicle so we can see what the driver sees," said Crean.

He mentioned that these cameras are often helpful in a variety of situations, and can be viewed at any time.

"We have the ability to go online and look at it while the bus is enroute if there is an emergency or some type of event that is happening on the coach so for the security of the passenger that's a great aspect," Crean noted.

The video is being reviewed not just by police, but by Crean and his safety team as well in order to pinpoint what happened on Monday.

"In order to put together the pieces of how this accident occurred and what are some protocols down the road from what we determine to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Crean.

Crean told Western Mass News that the driver of the bus was a gold star driver who just reached his three million miles traveled without an accident or violation last year. He was also reportedly close to retiring.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

