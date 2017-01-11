Baystate Noble Hospital nurses protest against staffing requirements

Nurses at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield hit the picket lines on Wednesday to draw attention to what they call unsafe patient-to-staff ratios at the community hospital.

RN's at Noble have been working without a contract for about 10 months.

Nurses said they are stretched too thin and are paid too little, resulting in their informational protest that was organized by Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Noble's President and CEO respectfully disagrees.

RN's want language written into the contract to include mandatory minimum staffing requirements.

"Right now we have no language that is enforceable and what we're looking for as staff members is enforceable contract language for the hospital to be accountable for safe staffing limits to our patients," said Pam Fournier, an RN at Noble.

Dennise Colson is a 15-year veteran of Noble's Emergency Department.

"Well the current situation with safe staffing certainly puts our patients at risk for delayed care and potential injury," Colson noted.

The hospital President and CEO Ron Bryant said patient-staff ratios already meet or exceed what is considered acceptable and safe standards.

"You'll see that our staffing levels are at if not more than the national average. We average almost 13 hours per patient day here at Baystate Noble Hospital. So we are very very confident that our staffing levels are completely safe. They've always been safe," said Bryant.

He said the industry is going through immense change because of government cuts.

Noble lost $2.7 million last year, he said another $3.4 million is expected in 2017.

"So you have to have the wherewithal and the flexibility to run a hospital as you see fit but at no time are we going to implement unsafe staffing. That's just not what we do," Bryant continued.

"Our retention percentage isn't all that good, new nurses come in get experience and move on to other Hospitals that are paying more than we are," said Colson.

Byrant, however, contends Noble wages are level with or exceed averages for community hospitals in the Baystate. The next bargaining session is January 18.

The nurses contracts expired in March of last year. Since then, there have been 17 bargaining sessions without a resolution.

