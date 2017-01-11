Millions of poor families will see delays in getting their tax refunds this year

Tax season is right around the corner, and more than 40-million low-income American families will not be getting their tax refunds as soon as expected.

The reason being is that the IRS is cracking down on identity thieves and fraudsters.

Those affected are the people claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

The delay will hurt working class and poor families, many of whom claim both credits.

At Springfied Partners for Community Action, they prepare taxes for free for some two thousand families.

75 percent of those families will be impacted by the IRS's decision to delay refunds for those claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

"It's going to impact them they're not going to be able to buy their big ticket items they usually buy like paying their bills off, or possibly getting a car they needed it's going to delay that buy week," said Bobbie Jo of the SPCA.

Across the country more than 40-million families use the earned income tax credit.

The tax credit is available to working families, and the income levels vary depending on the number of dependents.

At Springfield Partners they advise families to file their taxes as early as possible.

"February 15 is anticipated release date, and it could take up to February 27 for those who filed early so the best bet is to e-file and not paper file because it's longer if you paper file," Jo noted.

The IRS is delaying those refunds to help prevent revenue lost due to identity theft and refund fraud related to fabricated wages and with-holdings.

"Considering that every year they have billions of dollars worth of fraud I think this is a really great idea. It's a devastation to some of the people who count on that money but at this point it will save the IRS in the long run," said Jo.

At Springfield Partners for Community Action, they start preparing tax returns on January 23.

They are done without charge, you're asked to call and make an appointment before you come in.

