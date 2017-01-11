Springfield police search for wallet thief suspect

Springfield Police's Major Crime Unit is in search for a suspect that stole a woman's wallet out of her purse.

The incident occurred on January 5, and the victim was an employee at a local hospital.

The thief was found to have used the woman's credit cards to spend over $300 at Walmart on Boston Road.

Security cameras caught them in the act, and police are now asking for the public's help in identifying him.

If you do have any information, police ask that you please contact Detective Gifford Jenkins of the Major Crime Unit at 413-787-6355. Or if you want to remain anonymous you can "Text-a-Tip".

