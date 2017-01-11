Bus driver was not wearing seat belt at time of Granby crash

As investigators search for what caused a Peter Pan bus to plow into a Granby home, we are learning more about the driver and some of the decisions that might have contributed to Monday's crash.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in Monday's crash, but tonight we are taking a look at footage that you saw only on Western Mass News as the company's vice president for safety breaks down what could have been a safety violation in the moments leading up to the incident.

The video shows the moments that a Peter Pan bus sideswiped an oil delivery truck on Route 116 and skidded across the road through rows of mailboxes and trees before crashing into a house.



"It's a key player in the evidence of how to determine what exactly happened in this accident," said Chris Crean, vice president of safety and security for Peter Pan Bus Lines.



We went aboard a bus is similar to the one involved in Monday's incident. Each one has a seat belt for the passengers and the same thing goes for the driver, but in this particular case, he wasn't wear his seat belt.



In the video, you can see the driver is ejected from his seat and into the stairway of the bus as it makes contact with the home.



"It is and a safety violation if they don't wear their seat belt, so we are pretty adamant for people to put on their seat belts. Unfortunately, the driver thought he put on his seat belt and then realized he didn't," Crean explained.



This driver is one of what the company calls a gold star driver "who has been here for 42 years, had a stellar career three million mile driver, just a great person who had an unfortunate day," Crean noted.



Crean said that the driver was able to walk away from the accident without any injuries, much like the five passengers on board. He also told us that often times new drivers will train with gold star drivers and while there isn't a set schedule for training, they are constantly updating their employees on safe driving techniques.



"Our key element always has been the simple training of the driver, that they understand the defensive movements everyday. No matter how good the technology is, it's all about the individual behind the wheel. We will continue to do that." Crean said.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the bus in the first place.

