Holyoke mayor believes the city's vacant mills are ideal for pot growing

Holyoke used to be known as the paper city for all the paper mills that flourished along its canals.

Many of those old mill buildings are vacant and the mayor has an idea to put those old mills back to use not for paper manufacturing, but for pot growing.

"Holyoke is a great place for the cultivation of medical marijuana and now recreational marijuana," said Mayor Morse.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said all of the vacant mill buildings in the city would be an ideal spot to capitalize on the legalization of marijuana.

There's one and a half million square feet of vacant space in those old mill buildings, and Morse said the location couldn't be better.

"Our location along I-90 and I-91, our cheap green energy , our abundance of water and our abundance of affordable space makes Holyoke the perfect place for any business not just the marijuana industry," Morse noted.

The news is drawing mixed reaction from Holyoke residents.

"I really wouldn't be interested in that because it's just going to bring a lot of violence and it's going to be bad for the town of Holyoke," said one Holyoke resident.

Mayor Morse reminds critics that nearly 60 percent of Holyoke voters voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana last November.

He said it's an economic development issue for the city.

"Even if companies are dispensing marijuana in Boston or Cambridge or Worcester that can cultivate and grown here in Holyoke, pay taxes, and create good paying jobs for residents," Morse continued.

Some city council members like Kevin Jordain oppose the mayor's idea.

Jordain said he doesn't want Holyoke to become the marijuana mecca of Massachusetts.

Morse said a largescale marijuana growing operation is just one part of his vision for the city's overall economic comeback.

"We see the marijuana industry as one piece of the pie in terms of our broader economic development strategy," Morse noted.

Mayor Morse was one of the first elected officials in Massachusetts to favor the ballot question legalizing marijuana.

He emphasizes that he sees the marijuana industry without any stigma, just like any other economic development project.

