Mass. lawmakers meet to consider eliminating winter time shift

Today an 11-member commission met in Boston to consider getting rid of the winter time shift and permanently keeping daylight saving time.

We spoke to some people here in Western Mass about their thoughts on the idea.

The change would mean that we all wouldn't have to remember to set our clocks back in November, and then spring them forward in March.

But it would also mean doing things a little differently for those five months than the rest of the country.

It was the first meeting of the state's "Time Zone Commission" in Boston today.

"Just like a calendar shift, this is huge. This is something that really affects everyone's life. We're curious to see if it's a positive or a negative."

They're tasked with deciding whether Massachusetts should stick with daylight saving time and avoid changing our clocks by an hour in November and March.

On a state level, proponents said it would save on energy costs.

On a personal level, they argue it could reduce seasonal depression.

"So, you're going to work when it's dark, you're going home when it's dark. I think a lot of medical folks will tell you that there's some kind of negative impact to that," said State Rep. Cahill.

Many in Western Mass said they're warming up to the idea.

“I think it would definitely be nice to have more sunshine during the winter months, because it's way too cold not to have the sun more often,” said Suni Moreau.

“I think it's harder during the winter, when we have the really long nights to kind of get motivated. I feel like with more light we're more active,” said Katya Cerar.

However, there are certainly drawbacks.

Skeptics said it would make it more dangerous for some kids to walk to school in the dark.

It would also pose a challenge to anyone working out of state.

And if you're hoping to catch your favorite TV show during the winter, it would be on an hour later.

But many we spoke to just want consistency.

"Long ago it was for the farmers, but around here, there aren't very many farmers anymore," said Linda Mariani.

Massachusetts isn't the only state considering such a change.

California, Alaska, and nearly a dozen other states have considered similar measures.

The committee hopes to make its recommendations by the end of March.

