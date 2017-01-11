MSPCA speaks on controlled poisoning of starlings in West Springfield

Dozens of dead birds dropping from trees in West Springfield have left people concerned, especially after finding out the birds have been poisoned.

Tonight, we spoke to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals about why this is happening and why people weren't told about it.

A homeowner reached out to us about finding dead birds on his lawn and near his truck.

We learned the state was doing a controlled poisoning for over population concerns, but since that story aired, many were wondering why they weren't told about it first.

Jim Mirolli was working on his truck when he came across several dead birds.

He wondered why they had fallen from the tree in his yard, onto his lawn and truck.

"I had no idea what was going on. It was a little frightening seeing birds falling out of the tree," he said.

Western Mass News discovered that the birds, which were starlings, had been poisoned as part of a controlled poison for overpopulation concerns.

The USDA told us the agency used a pesticide poison for European starlings in towns like Belchertown, Agawam, Hampden and a farm in Ellington, Connecticut.

Richard Bell, a spokesperson, told us that an overabundance of starlings can lead to excessive noise, an increase risk of disease, and risks to air traffic safety.

A spokesperson from the MSPCA told us:

"Once again, USDA Wildlife Services has prioritized the broad-based killing of wildlife over humane solutions to human-wildlife conflicts. Unfortunately, Wildlife Services has again done so without notice or input from residents or the local community. Humane solutions exist to address conflicts with wildlife and the MSPCA encourages individuals and our federal and state governments to prioritize those options over indiscriminate killing."

Many people also asked if the poison is dangerous for humans.

The spokesperson for the USDA told us that the type of chemical is specific to the starling bird population and is not harmful to other birds, animals, or humans.

Bell also said if a cat was feeding on an infected bird, it would not get sick unless it was feeding for several months.

We also called Mass Audubon, the wildlife agency, who had no comment regarding this story.

The USDA said they had someone come to West Springfield today and pick up those dead birds.

But they are urging people if they have any questions to contact them directly at (413) 253-2403/(866) 487-3297.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.