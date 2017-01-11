Agawam police officers demand the release of "excessive force" video

Three Agawam police officers accused of using "excessive force" during an incident at Six Flags on June 19, 2016, are now demanding the city to release video of the encounter after the Hampden District Attorney’s office decided not to press charges.

“Having received word that the District attorney found no wrongdoing on the part of these Agawam officers, there is no reason to withhold the video from release,” stated John Connor, an attorney representing Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor, and Officer John Moccio.

Connor argued that the video shows the arrestee accosting the officers before any of them used their batons.

“I think what the public needs to know is that Sgt. Grasso, who had recently undergone cervical fusion surgery, was placed in a headlock by Mr. Desjardins, and that only after this occurred was he forcibly subdued,” said Connor.

The attorney took three stills from the alleged video as conclusive evidence that Sgt. Grasso was assaulted before having to use his baton.

The demand for the release of the video came hours after the officers appealed the city's decision to fire them.

Two days of hearings resulted in the scheduling of a third session.

That session will not be held until January 31, at which time both sides will present closing arguments.

A final decision on the appeal could take several months.

