Early morning fire destroys Ludlow home

There isn't much left of a Ludlow home after fire crews battled a vicious house fire Thursday morning.

Neighbors are praising the quick work of firefighters, who were able to control this fire, despite it having a head start and no hydrants close-by.

It's hard not to look with shock and awe after a brutal house fire on Center Street in Ludlow. Flames furiously filled each floor.

Thankfully, nobody was home at the time. The family was reportedly away on vacation.

As for the home, it's a total loss. Just the garage and chimney still stood Thursday afternoon.

Ludlow fire got the call around 2:30 a.m. Thursday from a neighbor across the street. When firefighters arrived, it was evident that this house was in trouble.

"It probably took about an hour to get under control. It was fully involved, all floors, going through the roof when we showed up," said Ludlow Fire Capt. William Dubuque.

The fire already had a head start, which made it very difficult to control. With the help of both the Granby and Belchertown fire departments, they finally put it out.

Retired fire captain Chuck Cabana lives right across the street and praises the fire crews for their quick response.

"I am really proud to come from an organization that always answers the call and firefighters in Ludlow take their job really seriously and they always give it their maximum effort," Cabana noted.

There were no fire hydrants nearby which cost firefighters precious minutes when every second counts.

"I think it's got to be a mile and a half down that way, at the corner of Miller and Center Street, is the closest hydrant," Cabana added.

Dubuque explained, "It's a big home, obviously a big structure. It is a two-story wood frame, big structure, and we've had a few of them in this area where water supply can be an issue."

Neighbors told us that the homeowners were in the process of moving and trying to sell the house, but had no luck. They said that the family left with their dog nearly a week ago. One neighbor even saw them moving furniture out as if they were moving.

Either way, whether they did get things out or not, what was left is now gone for good.

"It's a sad thing when you lose everything and that is what these folks did, they lost everything," Cabana said.

Center Street was closed between Alden Street and Waverly Road, but has since been re-opened.

State Police have been brought in to investigate the cause of the fire, but Ludlow fire officials noted that that could take some time.

