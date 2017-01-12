Drying out and getting colder Friday

Skies will gradually clear out through the pre-dawn hours Friday and we will begin the day with sunshine. Temperatures will drop to around 40 by 7-8am, then will continue to fall throughout the day.

Friday will be a colder, sunny day with temps in the 30s during the daytime and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Northwest winds will help usher in a shot of much colder air for Friday and this weekend. We stay blustery Friday between departing low pressure and a strong high to our west. This high will build into New England through the day, bringing colder air and lighter wind for Friday night.

Temps drop into the upper single digits to low teens by Saturday morning and high clouds will be increasing from a storm system to our south. We miss the precip from this storm, but clouds and cold temps stick around for the day.

While this weekend gets cold with temps briefly going below normal, our weather pattern overall remains quiet and mild-ish. Next week temperatures will return to the 40s and the heart of our next storm system will again pass well to our north, allowing for a possible brief wintry mix early Tuesday morning, then more rain through Wednesday. No ‘big storms’ on the horizon over the next 7 to 10 days.

