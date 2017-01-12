Downed wires close Upper Road in Deerfield

Deerfield Police closed Upper Road on Thursday morning due to downed wires.

A tree branch brought down the wires around 9 a.m., according to police.

The road was reopened around 10 a.m. According to the Eversource map there are no reported outages in that area.

To view the Eversource outage map, please visit the link here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.