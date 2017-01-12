Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Monday, 1/16/2017 and ends at 10:00 am E.T. on Friday, 1/20/17.

SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104; I-Heart Radio 1331 Main St Fl 4 Springfield, MA 01103

ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News Eleven at approximately 11:00 pm E.T. on WSHM Monday, 1/16/17 through Thursday, 1/19/17. An audio and visual announcement will provide that day’s keyword. Then, listen to MIX 93.1 FM from 9:00 am-10:00 am E.T. Tuesday, 1/17/17 through Friday, 1/20/17 for the cue to call. The 10th caller to MIX 93.1 at 413-293-9393 who can provide the correct keyword from the previous day will win a Western Mass News/Mix 93.1 prize pack and will be entered to win the Grand Prize. If 10th caller is determined to be ineligible or cannot provide the correct keyword, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is found. Four (4) daily qualifiers in total. At approximately 4:00 pm E.T. on Friday 1/20/17, a Grand Prize Winner will be selected randomly from the four (4) qualifiers. At approximately 4:30 pm E.T. on Friday, 1/20/17 the Grand Prize Winner will be announced on Western Mass News at 4 on WSHM, and will also be contacted by phone and/or e-mail. The Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGGB/WSHM within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each day from Tuesday, 1/17/17 through Friday, 1/20/17, a qualifier will be chosen (four (4) qualifiers total) via call-in contest as described above. Each daily qualifier will receive one (1) Western Mass News/Mix 93.1 prize pack containing:

* One (1) Western Mass News t-shirt

* One (1)Western Mass News coffee mug

* One (1) Western Mass News reusable bag

* One (1) Western Mass News baseball hat

* One (1) digital download of new Bruno Mars album 24K Magic

* Two (2) tickets to the March 3rd Springfield Thunderbirds game (45 Bruce Landon Way, Springfield, MA 01103)

* One (1)$50 gift card to Munich Haus (13 Center St, Chicopee, MA 01013)

* Total approximate retail value of prize pack is $100.00.

Daily qualifiers will be confirmed by email and/or phone at approximately 10:00 am E.T. each day from Tuesday, 1/17/17 through Friday,1/20/17. On Friday, 1/20/17 at approximately 4:00 pm E.T., Western Mass News will conduct a random drawing from all four (4) qualifier entries received. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be drawn and will receive the following:

* Two (2) tickets for round-trip coach air transportation to L.A. from anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States. (Traveler names required by 12:00 PM Pacific Standard Time on Friday, February 3, 2017. Required travel dates: Saturday, February 11-Monday, February 13, 2017.)

* First class hotel accommodations at The Courtyard Marriott LA Live (901 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015) on Saturday, February 11, 2017 and Sunday, February 12, 2017.

* Two (2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

* Two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party with live performances, complimentary cocktails, refreshments, and food service.

* Admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY® Museum at LA Live (800 W Olympic Blvd Suite A245 Los Angeles, CA 90015), valid Saturday, February 11-Monday, February 13, 2017.

* $300 in the form of a prepaid card for airport transfers or food and beverage at LA Live (http://lalive.com/) or wherever the card is accepted (Approximate Retail Value $300.00).

* Breakfast for two (2) daily at the Courtyard Marriott LA Live (901 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015).

Guests must be 21 years of age or older. All travel booked at RPMC’s discretion. Total approximate retail value of grand prize is $4,668.00. Grand prize winner must provide his/her own transportation to/from local airport of departure.

Grand Prize winner will be contacted by Western Mass News by e-mail and/or phone on or about Friday, 1/20/16 at approximately 5:00 pm E.T. Tickets/gift card are subject to issuer terms and conditions.

Qualifiers and grand prize winner must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News and pick up prize redemption information at Western Mass News, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104 by close of business on Friday,1/27/17. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide

required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing per the process below. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the timing and number of calls received.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by Friday, 1/27/17, or prize will be forfeited. If Grand Prize is forfeited, another random drawing will be held among the remaining three (3) qualifiers. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) release Sponsors, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Grand Prize winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For winners’ list, available after 2/10/17, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News Grammy Sweepstakes at the Western Mass News address above.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.