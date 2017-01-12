Union Rd. in Holland reopen following propane leak

A Holland road was closed for a time Thursday due to a propane gas leak.

The Holland Fire Department told Western Mass News crews responded to Union Street late Thursday morning for that leak.

Holland Police noted on Facebook that the leak is coming from a 100 gallon tank at a home.

Police explained that there was "no fire, no injuries and no danger to the public at this time."

Union Road, between Mashpaug Road to Lake Drive, was closed while crews were on-scene, but it has since reopened.

Members of the Wales and Brimfield Fire Departments also responded to the incident.

