Old Amherst Rd reopened following one-vehicle accident in Sunderland

Authorities closed a section of Old Amherst Road near Route 47 in Sunderland Thursday morning.

Police Chief Erik Demetropolos said police responded to that area after receiving a 911 call of a single-motor vehicle crash at 10:30 a.m.

Chief Demetropolos told Western Mass News the driver of a van was traveling down that section of Old Amherst Road when it crossed the center line, veered off the road, and hit a stone wall.

Police said after the vehicle hit the wall, the impact from the crash turned the van on it's side and eventually rolled over.

The van traveled on it's roof for quiet some time, and ended up at the end of a driveway to the apartment complex at 39 Old Amherst Road.

The driver was transferred to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Although the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, Cheif Demetropolos said they are ruling out the driver was either distracted, or might have suffered a medical issue at the time of the accident.

State police assisted the Sunderland Police Department, and the road was reopened at 1:20 p.m.

