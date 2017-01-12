I-91 South in Longmeadow after box truck crashed into minivan

A crash along I-91 south in Longmeadow caused traffic issues on Thursday.

The crash between a box truck and minivan occurred on the southbound side of I-91, near the Massachusetts-Connecticut border in Longmeadow, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

State Police in Springfield said that one person was transported to Baystate Hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is not immediately known.

MassDOT tweeted the scene was clear and the lanes were reopened at 4:00 p.m.

#MAtraffic Update: Longmeadow- I-91SB near CT line, truck removed. All lanes open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 12, 2017

You can CLICK HERE to stay up-to-date on the latest traffic conditions with our interactive traffic map.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.