City hopes historic homes near MGM casino site will be restored

A historic Springfield home that has been neglected for decades could soon be brought back to life.

The city wants that home to be an architectural gem once again.

The property has certainly seen better days, but the city believes that there is a buyer out there who could polish it all up.

If you look past the smell, the battered flooring, the broken doors, Thomas Mathews, project manager for the Springfield's office of planning and economic development, said that he hopes some people will see this building's potential.

"The property was built in 1955 and it was done by an architect for his wife, so the story goes. It's a nice building. It would house three apartments. It's a nice building and overlooks the armory, which is very historical," Mathews explained.

Tucked in a row of historic Victorians on Byers Street sits an international style home and it once was the talk of the town.

"This is a truly unique house both for the city and the region," said Bob McCarroll, president of Trustees of Springfield Historic Trust Fund.

In its heyday, the home was featured in architectural magazines. Floor to ceiling windows once had a clear view of the city before the highway was built and skyline developed.

"There are a whole bunch of buildings that have been in conditions like this and caring people have appeared and fixed them," McCarroll noted.

The home, designed by a famous artist and architect from Greenfield, fell apart as the years wore on.

Now, the Springfield Historic Preservation Fund is hoping someone with ambition and a spark of imagination will breathe new life into the aging building.

Trustees, working with the city to offer a funding incentive of up to $50,000 to the potential buyers.

"Whether any proposals come in will determine whether $50,000 is enough," McCarroll explained.



The fund, set up by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and MGM Springfield, is designed to assist renovations near the casino.

HAPHousing, which owns a neighboring property, told us that they may consider making a bid.

"I'm certainly hoping that where there's a will, there's a way," McCarroll said.

If you want to see the property, the next open house is on January 25 and if you're interested in purchasing the home, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

