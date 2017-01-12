Friendly's fundraiser benefiting those impacted by Holyoke fire

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised to help families rebuild after a fatal fire destroyed their Holyoke apartment building.

Three lives were claimed in the fire and dozens of others narrowly escaped the flames.

Now, the Holyoke mayor's office is more than 80 percent of the way to its goal on a GoFundMe page.

Generous donors have been pouring in since the New Year's Day fire. Now, the fund to help the victim has grown to more than $84,000.

"At the end of the day, we're one big family," said Brianna Zemrock of Holyoke.

The Holyoke community was shaken after word spread about the devastating fire on North East Street on New Year's Day.

"Such a tragic thing, being a brand new year..just Christmas happening and all the children lost their things," Brianna Zemrock noted.

Three lives were lost and dozens were left homeless as the fire consumed the apartment building.

For some it. brings back painful memories.

"Quite a few years ago, when I was living in the flats, we had a big fire on the block. so it's hard," said Walter Zemrock of Holyoke.

Holyoke residents jumped into action and offered donations of clothes, furniture, food, and other essentials.

Monetary donations started to add up. The Holyoke's Mayor Fire Relief Fund was started the day of the fire.

"Our goal is $100,000 and through the GoFundMe and the donations that have been brought in through the mayor's office, we have raised over 84,000," said Heather Ducharme, an aide to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

That number is continuing to grow. Today, select Friendly's restaurants in the Pioneer Valley are fund-raising for the cause.

Twenty-percent of each bill goes directly to the Holyoke's Mayor Fire Relief Fund.

"We're hoping to raise as much as possible," Ducharme noted.

There are five Friendly's locations participating in Thursday's event: Holyoke, South Hadley, Westfield, West Springfield, and Ludlow.

Diners enjoyed a few scoops, but the sweetest part was helping their neighbors in need.

"I think it's really special to me because Holyoke is always underestimated by a lot of people just because of the things they see and what not, but it goes to show that when we all come together, Holyoke's a great city and we're all here for one another," Brianna Zemrock noted.

While nothing can undo the incredible loss that New Year's Day, there is solace in knowing that the close knit city has done their best to help rebuild.

"People usually come together when something like that happens," said Walter Zemrock.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe page, you can CLICK HERE.

